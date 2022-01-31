Arsenal report: Gunners could complete EIGHT deadline day deals
Arsenal have left their business late in January – and could be set for a flurry of activity
Arsenal have had a quiet January but are working on eight deals that will keep them busy on deadline day.
That's according to reports that say the Gunners are occupied with both incomings and outgoings from London Colney, with Mikel Arteta currently based in Dubai for the team's winter training camp.
Top of the agenda for the north Londoners remains a new striker – and it looks like Alexander Isak is the top target. The Real Sociedad star has a £75m release clause that the Gunners would rather talk the Basque-based outfit down from, though. Alvaro Morata is the back-up option on loan.
In the opposite direction, both Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set for exits. Aubameyang is a target for Barcelona, while Newcastle want Nketiah.
Deals for Arthur Melo, Ruben Neves and Douglas Luiz are all still on the table, too. An agreement was in place for Arthur – though for 18 months rather than the preferred six – and the Gunners could return to that deal, should they feel it a necessary area to improve. Neves and Luiz are both options depending on whether Wolves and Aston Villa respectively are willing to do business today.
Finally, US keeper Matt Turner could be confirmed today. The shot-stopper is a long-term target to replace Bernd Leno, who wants first-team football but will likely remain on the fringes of the side until the summer.
