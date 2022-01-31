Transfer deadline day LIVE! Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

Refresh

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer, the La Liga club announced at 11pm on deadline day. The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the La Liga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

Liverpool's bid to bring Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho to Anfield is over, after they failed to get the business done before the 11pm deadline. It had appeared the Reds had thrashed out a deal for the England U21 interntional, with a fee agreed, but the move wasn't finalsied in time. The EFL does not offer overtime on transfers in the way the Premier League often grants during complex negotiations.

Bournemouth have been very busy indeed, adding loanee Todd Cantwell to Siriki Dembele, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman on deadline day. They surely have the best squad in the Championship now...

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Fulham for 19-year-old star Fabio Carvalho, with an announcement expected before the window closes. Personal terms yet to be agreed. More to follow.

Huge news as Rangers finally confirm the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, with an option to buy, in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years. Celtic fans won't be too happy about this one...

Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and 18-year-old winger Alvaro Fernandez have been told they are going nowhere this window, despite heavy interest in the Manchester United trio. It is thought the loan of Donny van de Beek to Everton, along with Mason Greenwood's ongoing absence, have forced the club to block any further exits.

Everton have made their first signing of the Frank Lampard era. Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined the Toffees on loan until the end of the season as he searches for first-team football.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona could be back on, after all. Barca president Joan Laporta claimed the club could still "pull it off" before the window slams shut at 11pm. It's like Ross and Rachel, this one...

Tottenham have loaned winger Bryan Gil to Valencia. One of the Weasley twins was drafted in for the announcement video... We're as confused as you are. George Weasley announcing Bryan Gil's loan to Valencia is the moment the transfer window jumped the shark 🦈😅pic.twitter.com/gQBQ49gbf3January 31, 2022 See more

Denis Zakaria, a midfield destroyer hotly-tipped with a move to Old Trafford, has instead signed for Juventus in a €4.5m deal. The former Gladbach star was key to helping Switzlerand to the quarter-final of Euro 2020 and was out of contract at the end of the season... this one might come back to haunt the Red Devils.

The biggest deal of the day? Probably Dele Alli to Everton… which could reach £40m (Image credit: Future) At the start of the day, Toffees fans were expected Donny van de Beek. By dinnertime, they're the proud owners of Dele Alli. The England international may have fallen on hard times but this is still a massive deal, either way. The right one for both parties, though?

Phil Jones is staying put In case you missed it earlier, Bordeaux attempted an audacious move to take cult Manchester United defender Phil Jones to the Matmut Atlantique. It now looks like it's all blown over. Ed McCambridge has been following that one…

No deal for Newcastle: Hugo Ekitike won't be coming Newcastle's move for Reims striker Ekitike looks like it's not happening anymore, with the player reportedly turning down the Magpies. With Arsenal looking like they're going to miss out on a striker, perhaps the chance to sign Eddie Nketiah has passed, too…

Ross Barkley to Everton? The former Toffee could be set for a return, with Chelsea apparently keen to cut ties on the midfielder. As if Lampard needed another midfielder today…

Tottenham sign Bentancur Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte have raided their former club for midfield star Rodrigo Bentancur. The midfielder arrives from Juventus for under £20m.

Todd Cantwell getting closer to Bournemouth He's not played much this season – but it's still surprising to see Norwich star Cantwell heading to the Championship, despite links to Aston Villa and Liverpool at different stages of his career. Here's some more of the deal, which is just one of a handful of plates that the Cherries are currently spinning.

Nat Phillips joins Bournemouth The Liverpool youngster is hooking up with Scott Parker on the south coast until the end of the season, for a central defensive partnership with Gary Cahill sure to put the willies up Championship attackers. Those two are not to be messed with.

Mateta the devil you know, for Crystal Palace It's been a long day, alright? Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan move is being turned permanent. The Eagles will pay around £10m to Mainz for the forward.

Lingard likely to end up at… well, a United We just don't know which. West Ham and Newcastle both want the 29-year-old, who met with Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, this morning according to reports. Ryan Dabbs fills us in on the latest with the attacking midfielder.

John McGinn looks to make a big move… 8 hours to get Boris a clubJanuary 31, 2022 See more Not for him, though. The Aston Villa midfielder seems to be setting the prime minister up for a transfer somewhere. It's believed that Johnson is a playmaker, judging by his experience at no.10.

Denis Zakaria moves to Juventus Another Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal target slips through the nets of the Premier League giants. Will they live to regret it?

Guess who's back. Back again. 🔙 Welcome back, @TanguyNdombele ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/d3q0YEVa6FJanuary 31, 2022 See more Tanguy's back. It was a matter of when.

Wait! Another Dele twist! It looks like Dele Alli is now set for Everton. The plot does thicken. So… what does that mean for Donny van de Beek, who appeared to be heading to Goodison Park, after the Toffees beat Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang now STAYING at Arsenal Barcelona's talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have broken down, according to reports. With the Gunners unlikely to bring anyone else in, could we see the former captain reintegrated?

Few transfers will ever top the one that Garforth made in 2004. The legendary Socrates turned up in the Northern Counties East Football League for one last hurruh – Joe Brewin looks back on the move that stunned all of football, over a decade and a half ago.

Bayern looking for a new goalkeeper… no, only joking, of course they're not In fact, Big Ollie Kahn – who knows a thing or two about custodians – has tipped Manny Neuer to keep goal for the Bavarians up until his 40th birthday. “Manuel is breaking all records and is leaving me with nothing. I told him to leave some records for me. But he is very ambitious and is showing no signs of fatigue,” Kahn says. “He’s leading the team. You can see it and you can hear it. He’s the typical example of a player who is never satisfied. He’s still very capable to play for a long time. I was 38 or 39 when I retired. I slowly had enough. Manuel is different.”

So… who actually is Bruno Guimaraes? It's a valid question on Geordie lips today. The former Lyon midfielder may well have caused a storm in Ligue 1 but he's fairly unknown outside of France. Thankfully, Ryan Dabbs is here to answer your questions – here's everything you need to know about Newcastle's new Galactico.

Mark Goldbridge reckons United will keep crashing in that same car If we go for Dembele this club has learnt nothing....Expect us to sign DembeleJanuary 31, 2022 See more Just to confirm, Mark… Mousa, Moussa, Siriki, Karamoko or Ousmane?

Arsenal to make no signings today? There's been a distinct lack of action coming from the Emirates Stadium this month, despite a hell of a lot of noise. We all know that the Gunners desperately wanted Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic – but he moved to Juventus, instead. So it seems that Arsenal are happy to sign… no one? That's despite the flurry of outgoings, the north Londoners don't even appear close to a new face.

Phil Jones to Bordeaux close to breaking down Bordeaux's bid to build pair Phil Jones and Laurent Koscielny – building the best central defensive partnership of 2013 – appears to be on the rocks. The cult defender doesn't look like heading the French city, famous for its wine, after all.

Bournemouth on a mad deadline trolley dash Remember the days when you'd simply hope your whole squad doesn't get flogged, Cherries fans? Bournemouth have come far in the last decade, on and off the field. Today, Freddie Woodman has been confirmed, while a deal has been reportedly agreed for Siriki Dembele. Welsh fans are holding their breath, since Kieffer Moore and Jamie Patterson may also move to the south coast. But the rumour that caught our eye? Todd Cantwell of Norwich. The seasiders need a touch more creativity and few options out wide this season, this could be the signing to get Scott Parker's men promoted… if it comes off, of course.

Villarreal want a move for Tottenham midfielder Tottenham seem to have shifted one of three midfielders they're keen to get off the books today. Tanguy Ndombele is all but confirmed to leave Spurs for a Lyon loan return, while Dele Alli is edging closer to a loan move abroad. That just leaves Giovanni Lo Celso, who is a big target for Unai Emery's Villarreal. Curiously, he won't get the no.8 if he moves to the Yellow Submarine because that's occupied by former Spurs man Juan Foyth – a defender. We love an odd squad number, here at FFT.

Rangers in pole position for Aaron Ramsey He's been linked with Everton, Burnley, Newcastle United, Wolves and even a return to Arsenal – but now it looks like Welsh wonder Ramsey could be heading north of the border. The Juventus star's move is almost done, according to Fabrizio Romano. Rangers are set to sign Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, deal finally in place. Final details to be completed on player side with his agent but it’s almost done. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #RangersBuy option for Rangers will be included, as reported earlier. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/62DabIlWSoJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Tino Anjorin moves to Huddersfield Chelsea youngster Anjorin has a big future – and he'll now get game time in Yorkshire for his development. It's a loan until the end of the campaign.

Manchester City sign Julian Alvarez We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️January 31, 2022 See more He's been compared to Sergio Aguero – and now Argentinian wonderkid Julian Alvarez has moved to Manchester City. The starlet will remain at River Plate until the end of the season. Does that finally bring an end to the hunt for a centre-forward?

Steven Berwijn to remain at Tottenham It seemed as if Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn was heading for the exit door in north London, with Antonio Conte unimpressed with the player – who joined two years ago, around this time of year. But what a few minutes can do for you. That last-gasp brace against Leicester might have given him another chance at the club. Ajax were said to be interested but aren't going to take him, now.

Lys Mousset moves to Salernitana Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has left England, heading for a relegation battle with Salernitana. If you're not aware of what's been going on with the Serie A outfit this season, though, it's been quite a ride. The tiny Italian club managed to get promoted last season but that's when they were hit with a big problem: they were owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito. Of course, you're not allowed to own two clubs in the same league, are you? That's basically what the Italian footballing governing bodies said. Salernitana had until the end of the year to find a new buyer or they'd be dumped out the top tier. Luckily, a local businessman bought them in the 11th hour. We're not likely to get any deadline action as dramatic as that today, surely…

Lampard is a Toffee! (Officially) The worst-kept secret in Merseyside is out. Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard returns to the dugout to try and steer Everton out of harm's way. It looks like a busy day at Goodison Park, too – with Idrissa Gueye, Donny van de Beek and now Luka Jovic all rumoured.

Newcastle after West Ham's Issa Diop? It seems like the Toon have left most of their business late, in the footballing equivalent of doing their homework the night before the test. And now, West Ham United defender Issa Diop has been targeted, with the Irons reportedly batting back those well-monied Magpies. One to keep an eye on.

The great Arsenal exodus (Image credit: Getty) Here's Unai Emery's first ever class photo as Arsenal boss. Players circled in green are still there, those in yellow on loan. By the start of next season, it might well just be Emile Smith Rowe from that line-up who remains…

Nicolas Pepe linked with move away from Arsenal So are Arsenal looking to sell all of their players this window? What's the thinking? Now, record signing Pepe is being talked about in relation to an exit. Three clubs interested, apparently.

Where will Dele Alli end up today? It seems fairly certain he'll be on his way out Spurs, and there's no shortage of clubs linked with him: Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle are the regular Premier League names in the frame. But could Dele move abroad? Valencia is the latest club linked with a move. Watch this space...

Burnley have completed the signing of Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for around £12m. The 6ft 6in Dutch striker comes as a replacement for Kiwi Chris Wood, who moved to fellow relegation battlers Newcastle. Weghorst will take the No.9 shirt and is expected to make his debut in next week's six-pointer against Watford. A post shared by Burnley Football Club (@burnleyofficial) A photo posted by on

This is an unexpected one: reports are coming out that Idrissa Gueye could move back to Everton from PSG. Still no announcement of Frank Lampard from the Toffees, either, despite everything there being done and dusted as far as we know.

News on another black-and-white striped club here (segues are harder than they look, alright?) as Juventus look to offload Aaron Ramsey. The Wales international has a couple of options, with Rangers and Wolves the leading contenders for his signature. His contract runs out in the summer, and Juve would prefer to get a fee now, so it may come down to whether either side is willing to stump up the cash rather than hope for a loan.

Plenty of eyeballs on Newcastle today, as we've been reporting – and here's five signings they could potentially make today.

What's the most shocking deadline day deal you can remember? While we're waiting on big announcements, let us know on Instagram. A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on

Speaking of, there's a lot of talk doing the rounds that Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Kylian Mbappe to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

When Manchester City got the big bucks back in 2008, they went large on a shock move for Real Madrid star Robinho, who had been in the late stages of a move to Chelsea. While Bruno Guimares is a reasonably big signing, they haven't splashed out on a a really big name yet. So why haven't Newcastle signed Kylian Mbappe? We asked former Magpie Jose Enrique what he thought. No, we really did.

Aston Villa's Matt Targett has arrived in Newcastle for his medical again of a loan move. The Magpies are still hopeful of a deal for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, though there is still apparently plenty left to negotiate between the two clubs. A move for United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is still on the cards, though.

Will West Ham spend big for a chance at the Champions League? It'll be interesting to see what West Ham do today. The Hammers are currently a point off the top four and, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all underwhelming this season, this could be the best chance they have for Champions League qualification. Should they bet big and splash out on players today? They certainly look like they will, with a £45m bid for Darwin Nunez being accepted by Benfica.

Phil Jones' unlikely loan move to Bordeaux seemed dead in the water yesterday, when the Manchester United defender rejected a loan move to the Ligue 1 side. But overnight, it's emerged that Bordeaux haven't given up on getting their man. With Laurent Koscielny already at the club, Bordeaux could be shaping up to have the Premier League's best defence of 2013. Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United. 🇫🇷 #MUFCSeems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDayJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Eight deals, Arsenal? That's insane. FFT's Mark White does a capable job of explaining all the potential transfers that could happen at the Emirates in the next 12 hours.

Jermain Defoe is still going This is a fun one. Jermain Defoe could be returning to English football! He could be set for a return to Sunderland, after his contract with Rangers was mutually terminated earlier this month. The 39-year-old has been at Rangers since 2019, where he scored a not-too-shabby 32 goals in 74 appearances. Sunderland currently sit third in League One, two points off first place, but sacked manager Lee Johnson after a 6-0 hammering to Bolton this weekend. Oxford and Charlton, both in League One too, are also considering Defoe – but as a free agent, no deal would have to be confirmed before tonight's 10pm deadline.

Some news from Goodison Park, where we're expecting Frank Lampard to "no, but seriously" be announced as the new Everton boss imminently. The latest is that Super Frank has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay on as assistant manager. There had been some rumours that Big Dunc would be on his way out, but successive managers now seem to have recognised that he plays an important role at the club (outside of his semi-regular duties as caretaker manager), with both Champions League winners Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez keeping him in place. Our understanding is that he's a big boost to morale and, with just two places and four points between the Toffees and the relegation zone, that's an important thing to have around. News that he'll be sticking around comes from The Times' northern football correspondent Paul Joyce: Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff.January 31, 2022 See more

Will we see Chelsea splash some cash today? They've been linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for around £18m (and they're not alone: see 7.51am update) but there's also rumours they are interested in Leeds' midfielder Raphinha. FFT can't imagine that would come cheap, especially as Champions League hopefuls West Ham are also interested...

Why are Liverpool buying players late in the transfer window? Should Liverpool sign Fabio Carvalho today (see last update), it would be their second big signing in the last few days, following the £37.5m deal for Luis Diaz. It's unusual to see the Reds participating in deadline day. They usually complete their major business in the summer – and even the big exception to that, the purchase of Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, was all done and dusted on the first day of the window. What's happening here seems to be that if they don't land their targets now, they'll miss out altogether. It's no secret that Tottenham were very keen on doing a deal for Luis Diaz this month, prompting Klopp & co. to act earlier than planned. A similar story may be true of Carvalho. While they could have nabbed him on a free in June, maybe the uncertainty of waiting spooked those at Anfield...

Liverpool after young Fulham star Carvalho Deadline day stories move so quickly, don't they? At 7am, the latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Fabio Carvalho was that Fulham were confident of holding on to their man. Now there's talk of a £5m deal taking him to Anfield – a big sum, given his contract his up in the summer.

Arsenal have turned down a third bid for Eddie Nketiah from Crystal Palace. It has been a bit of a confused transfer window for the Gunners, as Arseblog's Tim Stillman has pointed out, writing on Twitter: "The lesson from this window for Arsenal is a legacy one really. Arsenal dithered and flip flopped on the value of Lacazette, Nketiah, AMN [Ainsley Maitland-Niles] and Chambers and the upshot is that they could have got money for all of them, and the situations sorted, with a firmer, earlier call." Things seem to be stuck in a bit of a holding pattern around the Emirates, with the club ready for a clearout – but still wanting to hold out for their preferred fees. The lesson from this window for Arsenal is a legacy one really. Arsenal dithered and flip flopped on the value of Lacazette, Nketiah, AMN and Chambers and the upshot is that they could have got money for all of them, and the situations sorted, with a firmer, earlier call.January 31, 2022 See more

Eriksen fitness questions? Eriksen's Brentford contract is until the end of this season, but we're hearing that there's an option for the club to extend it by 12 months. Brentford's next game is Everton in the FA Cup next weekend, though manager Thomas Frank is hinting that it might be a while before we see their big new signing in action. In his quotes along with the announcement, Frank stresses that Eriksen "hasn’t trained with a team for seven months" and that while he is in good condition, "we will need to get him match fit". The former Spurs man has already passed his medical.

Eriksen is available on a free after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated, because the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator he was fitted with after his on-field collapse at Euro 2020 is not permitted in Italy, and he joins a sizeable Danish contingent at Brentford. Richard Jolly recently wrote about the proposed move for FourFourTwo, arguing that the transfer makes footballing sense for the Bees, as well as being a heartwarming story: "While it is natural to be worried, it should also be celebrated. If Eriksen and the doctors are right and he can safely play again, it would be glorious. The cliché is that he has been given a second chance at life, but for many of us, football gives much of it meaning; second time around, his aims seem the same."

BREAKING: Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford on a six-month deal. A post shared by Brentford Football Club (@brentfordfc) A photo posted by on

That's not even our favourite fan-led story of the transfer window. When Vlahovic (see last update) moved to Juventus, aggrieved Fiorentina fans hung a sign outside their training ground, declaring their former favourite a "gobbo di merda". FFT is informed that this translates that as "sh*tty hunchback" – a Fiorentina nickname for Juve fans – and not, as we'd hoped, "gobsh*te".

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Swedish ace Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, having missed out on signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. And Gunners fans got excited over the weekend after, er, discovering that a Rolls Royce with the number plate 'I5 AAK' had been registered in England. While FourFourTwo can't and won't deny that this car belongs to the striker, we would merely point out that he doesn't spell his name with two As...

Update on Tanguy Ndombele to Lyon: it's almost a done deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, the big name in transfer journalism. Romano has just tweeted: "Tottenham and OL are now preparing documents for Tanguy Ndombele loan deal. Buy option will be included for French midfielder. OL will pay part of the salary. The player is already in France since yesterday night." Tottenham and OL are now preparing documents for Tanguy Ndombele loan deal. Buy option will be included for French midfielder. 🇫🇷🤝 #OLOL will pay part of the salary. The player is already in France since yesterday night.January 31, 2022 See more

Manchester United and Chelsea have been suspiciously quiet this month, but now both are linked with a final day move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. Dembele arrived in Spain five years ago from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £100m, making him one of the top 10 most expensive players ever. Dembele's contract is up at the end of the season, and Barça are keen to ship him out now to recoup at least a little of that money. Here's the details on both stories: Chelsea report: Ousmane Dembele closing in on £18m switch Manchester United report: Dembele offered eye-watering £480,000 a week

Tottenham have had an underwhelming window so far, compounded in recent days by losing out on Luis Diaz to Liverpool and Adama Traore to Barcelona. And Spurs could see a couple of departures today: Bryan Gil looks set for a loan move to Valencia, while Tanguy Ndombele is on his way to Lyon, after interest from the likes of PSG and Roma. We could see some arrivals in north London too, though: Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could both move to Tottenham today. Kulusevski is expected on a loan deal, while Bentancur would be a permanent move.

Let's take a jaunty trip around the Championship to see what we can expect today. Cardiff have landed forward Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich. He spent the first half of the season at West Brom, where he nabbed one goal in 20 appearances – a return he equalled just six minutes into his Bluebirds debut on Sunday, a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Might we see change at West Brom today? Manager Valerien Ismael is under increasing pressure after the Baggies lost 2-0 to Millwall this weekend, leaving them with one win in seven, and clinging onto the play-off places by goal difference alone. Elsewhere in the promotion push, Blackburn have signed Welsh winger Ryan Hedges from Aberdeen – though midfielder Joe Rothwell is expected to move to rival automatic promotion contenders Bournemouth for about £3m. Rovers had turned down an offer from, um, Chicago Fire for Rothwell, who is out of contract at the end of the season. It's looking unlikely that the Lancashire side will lose Chilean sensation Ben Brereton Diaz though, in a major boost for their Premier League hopes. Bournemouth should tie up a bit more business though: Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman sounds likely, as does a loan deal for Liverpool's Neco Williams. League leaders Fulham, meanwhile, are confident of retaining teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho, who is wanted by Liverpool – though FFT expects we might hear more as the day progresses. Who is Fabio Carvalho? We're glad you asked... We'll revisit the Championship in a bit, but finally for now is the news that Hull are keen on Brentford striker Marcus Forss.

A bit more detail on Liverpool's Luis Diaz deal? Oh ambassador, you are spoiling us. While the fee starts at £37.5m, it could rise to £50 with the add-ons involved. More intriguing to FFT, however, is the contract, which is understood to run until 2027. A five-and-a-half year deal! It's positively Pardewian. Jurgen Klopp is a very happy boy, though – dishing out this effusive quote: "I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool. “I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. “He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time. “Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted.” A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) A photo posted by on

Liverpool tied up a big bit of business over the weekend, snatching away Luis Diaz from under Tottenham's unsuspecting noses. The Colombian winger arrives at Anfield from Porto on a £37.5m deal. Never heard of him? Don't worry, we've got everything you need to know about Luis Diaz right here. You may recognise Liverpool's new signing from Playing Against Liverpool In The Champions League Earlier This Season fame. But hang on, doesn't that mean he's cup-tied now? Will Luis Diaz be eligible for Liverpool in the Champions League? Well, no need to worry: UEFA changed the rules a couple of years ago. Breath easy, now. He won't arrive on Merseyside until the end of the week at the earliest, with those pesky South American World Cup qualifiers getting in the way again.

Indeed, we believe Newcastle and Brighton have agreed a fee of around £13m for 29-year-old Dan Burn. Will that be the last piece of business Newcastle do today? We'll keep an ear out for further whispers, but with Eddie Howe's side still languishing in the relegation places and that big bank of PIF behind them, they must be ready to chuck some ill-advised cash about.

If Chris Wood arriving from Burnley didn't set your pulse racing (though FFT doesn't know what kind of cynical transfer zombie you'd have to be for that to be the case), Newcastle's signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes for £35m might be more your speed. The former Lyon player has signed a mega deal until 2026, will wear the No.39 shirt, and will join up with the squad later this week after concluding international duty (Brazil have a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday night). Newcastle may also complete the signing of the Brighton defender Dan Burn today, having already added Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid earlier in January. A post shared by Newcastle United FC (@nufc) A photo posted by on

We could see movement at Everton, too, where Frank Lampard has apparently put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal to become the new Toffees boss. We'll let you know as soon as that is officially confirmed. One deal rumoured to follow his announcement is the arrival of Donny Van De Beek from Manchester United, with Spurs' Dele Alli also getting linked. Everton have lost 10 of their last 13 games, so expect new faces today one way or another.

One big expectation is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Arsenal. He's not played for the club – and was stripped of the captaincy – after an unnamed disciplinary infraction in December. Juventus and Barcelona had been the two clubs most linked with a move for the Gabonese forward, and it looks like Barça will land his signature. He would be the second Premier League addition to a new-look forward line for the La Liga club, after landing Adama Traore on a loan deal from Wolves over the weekend. Barcelona have an option to make the Traore deal permanent in the summer, and they're certainly giving the temporary move the 'big deal' treatment on social media. Just the 1.9m likes on one of many announcement posts on their Instagram on Sunday... A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) A photo posted by on

It's not been the busiest January in memory, but it's certainly shaping up to be a hectic 24 final hours (or rather, 17 hours, at time of writing). Let's start off the day by running through the stories that have come through in the last 12 hours or so.