Barcelona dream of hiring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - report

Barcelona are hopeful they will one day be able to persuade Jurgen Klopp to take the reins at the Camp Nou, according to reports.

Ronald Koeman faces an uncertain future as manager of the Blaugrana after a 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Clasico on Sunday.

That result leaves Barcelona ninth in the La Liga table, while they are also struggling in the Champions League at the midway point of the group stage.

Koeman has earned a stay of execution for now but he could be sacked in the November international break.

There is little chance of Barcelona prising Klopp away from Liverpool as early as next month.

But according to Sport, the Catalan giants will do all they can to install the German in the Camp Nou dugout at some point in the future.

The report states that Koeman retains the faith of the Barcelona board for now, but he is unlikely to last beyond this season.

The Dutchman's contract expires next summer and it is difficult to envisage the club handing him an extension.

Barcelona hope Klopp might be available in 2022, even though he will have still another two years left on his deal at Anfield at that point.

The powers that be at the Camp Nou are trying to learn more about the former Borussia Dortmund coach's plans for the future.

They also recognise that Klopp is wedded to the Liverpool project and is likely to see out his contract on Merseyside.

At that point the Germany national team has always seemed his most likely destination.

Indeed, it is difficult to envisage Klopp occupying the home dugout at the Camp Nou.

He is not a natural ideological fit for Barcelona and his intense style of management means he could struggle to work in a country where he does not speak the language fluently.

In terms of next season, Barcelona might not even be in the Champions League. Do not bank on Klopp moving to Catalonia any time soon.

