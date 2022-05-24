Chelsea report: Blues eye cut-price deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea are eyeing up a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports, although the club’s ongoing takeover complicates matters.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is set to purchase the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25 billion deal, but the purchase is yet to be completed.

A transfer ban is currently in place at the club, but Tuttosport (opens in new tab)reports that the Blues could make a move for France international Rabiot once it is lifted.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Turin-based newspaper believes that Chelsea could offer around €15-20 million (£13-17m) for the central midfielder.

Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract in Turin, and the Italian giants could be set for a summer squad shake-up after another disappointing season.

Juve finished fourth for a second consecutive season, but they were eight points worse off this term under Massimiliano Allegri than they were last season with rookie boss Andrea Pirlo.

(Image credit: PA)

It was also the first time in 11 years that the Old Lady finished a season without a trophy, after they lost the Super Cup and Italian Cup finals to rivals Inter Milan.

Rabiot has featured regularly, making 45 appearances in all competitions, but the Frenchman’s form has been inconsistent.

The 27-year-old failed to score any goals this season and provided only two assists.

