PSG lining up last-ditch offer to lure Paul Pogba - report
By Tom Hancock published
PSG will make one final attempt to pip Juventus to the signing of Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave Manchester United this summer
PSG will reportedly make one last effort to prise Paul Pogba from under Juventus' noses.
The midfielder is out of contract at Manchester United next month and looks set to leave Old Trafford after a six-year second spell with the Red Devils.
Juve appear favourites to secure the services of the 29-year-old - who spent four years with the Italian giants, winning four Serie A titles, in between his United stints - but they could still face competition for PSG.
According to MailOnline, the Ligue 1 champions are readying a final contract offer which they hope will tempt the 2018 World Cup winner into a move to his native Paris.
Pogba has never played professionally in France, having departed Le Havre to join United at the age of 16 back in 2009.
Assuming he does move on as expected this summer, Pogba will get a much-needed fresh start.
A mercurial talent, his second spell at United has seen him excited and frustrate in equal measure.
And especially with the latest changing of the guard in the Old Trafford dugout - Erik ten Hag is about to take over as manager - this feels like the ideal time for Pogba and United to part ways.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.