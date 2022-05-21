Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp’s side willing to listen to offers for England international

Liverpool are prepared to let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The former Arsenal man has endured another frustrating season at Anfield, despite his team's success.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made only nine starts in the Premier League, and has appeared in less than half of Liverpool's matches in the competition.

He has also been a peripheral figure in the Champions League, a tournament Liverpool are hoping to win by beating Real Madrid in the final next weekend.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is coming towards the end of his fifth campaign on Merseyside, and he may feel the time is right to seek pastures new.

According to ESPN, the Reds would be open to cashing in on the England international ahead of next term - but only if the price is right.

Liverpool will assess how much interest there is in the 28-year-old before determining what sort of fee they will ask for.

The club paid £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017 and will hope to recoup a sizable chunk of that fee at a minimum.

However, the report states that Liverpool could ultimately decide to keep hold of the midfielder for the final year of his contract, which is due to expire in 2023.

The Reds have shown in recent years that they are prepared to let players leave for free if their valuation is not met.

Gini Wijnaldum, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana are three players who ended up staying at Liverpool until the end of their deals.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would prefer a move away this summer as he seeks to revitalise his career.

The 2022 World Cup is on the horizon and it is hard to see him being in Gareth Southgate's plans unless he is playing week in, week out at club level.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to feature when Liverpool host Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.