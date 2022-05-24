Chelsea report: Blues eye cut-price deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Chelsea are interested in Adrien Rabiot, who has one year left on his Juventus deal
Chelsea are eyeing up a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports, although the club’s ongoing takeover complicates matters.
A consortium led by Todd Boehly is set to purchase the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25 billion deal, but the purchase is yet to be completed.
A transfer ban is currently in place at the club, but Tuttosport (opens in new tab)reports that the Blues could make a move for France international Rabiot once it is lifted.
The Turin-based newspaper believes that Chelsea could offer around €15-20 million (£13-17m) for the central midfielder.
Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract in Turin, and the Italian giants could be set for a summer squad shake-up after another disappointing season.
Juve finished fourth for a second consecutive season, but they were eight points worse off this term under Massimiliano Allegri than they were last season with rookie boss Andrea Pirlo.
It was also the first time in 11 years that the Old Lady finished a season without a trophy, after they lost the Super Cup and Italian Cup finals to rivals Inter Milan.
Rabiot has featured regularly, making 45 appearances in all competitions, but the Frenchman’s form has been inconsistent.
The 27-year-old failed to score any goals this season and provided only two assists.
More transfer stories
Mohamed Salah is a major option for Real Madrid to turn to after losing out on Kylian Mbappe, though Liverpool are making moves of their own during this transfer window, eyeing a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports and listening to offers for one midfielder.
Rumours are rife that Manchester United are looking to slash the wage bill – with PSG lining up one final attempt to sway Paul Pogba to Paris. There could be plenty of incomings, too: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
