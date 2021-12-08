Chelsea report: Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, urged to make sensational return to Stamford Bridge by Blues legend

Chelsea should bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah - and the Egyptian King should return back to the club that he left in 2016.

That's the view of Blues legend and fellow two-time African Footballer of the Year recipient, Didier Drogba, who has proposed that his former club take advantage of Salah's contract situation.

Salah moved to Anfield in 2017 after impressing for Roma in Serie A and has gone on to become one of the most prolific players in world football, winning the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds. This season, the wide man has 20 goals in 21 matches in all competitions.

But Liverpool are struggling to tie their talisman to a new deal. Jurgen Klopp has described the negotiations as "not easy", with Salah reportedly - and understandably - demanding a high wage.

Drogba reckons this is where Chelsea can swoop in.

"If I am selfish, I will tell Salah to leave Liverpool and return to Chelsea," the Ivorian told Al-Axis TV, via the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have, of course, sold star players to Chelsea before - notably Fernando Torres. The Spaniard was sent to Stamford Bridge for £50m in 2011 but was widely considered to be a costly flop for the Blues.

With Chelsea eyeing plenty of attackers, however, Salah could well be on the radar. His role would differ slightly from at Anfield too, as he could link up with Romelu Lukaku in the way that Lautaro Martinez did at Inter Milan.

Chelsea play their final Champions League group game tonight.