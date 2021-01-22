Trending

Mohamed Salah News and Features

Date of birth: June 15, 1992
Instagram: @mosalah
Clubs: El Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool
Country: Egypt
Signing fee: £38 million

After an unsuccessful first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, has elevated himself to global stardom with his exploits for Liverpool, breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game campaign in his first season and winning the Champions League in 2019. A two-time African Player of the Year, he became a national hero with his last-minute penalty to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup - Egypt's first since 1990.

Latest about Mohamed Salah

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich chief says it would be an 'honour' to have Mohamed Salah at club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has addressed speculation about the Egyptian's future

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Boots
FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Takumi Minamino

Is Takumi Minamino actually better suited to Southampton than Liverpool?

By Richard Jolly

Takumi Minamino has a chance to gain some Premier League experience at Southampton, but might actually be better off staying long-term

Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Criticism only fuels Liverpool’s burning desire to ‘strike back’ – Jurgen Klopp

By PA Staff

Premier League players of the season so far

Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

By Mark White, Ed McCambridge

RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21

RANKED!
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Anfield

Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can fight back – Jurgen Klopp

By PA Staff

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool prioritising new contract for Virgil van Dijk over Mohamed Salah

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Reds are set to press on with offering improved terms to their star centre-back, despite some speculation surrounding his teammate's future

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah going nowhere despite Real Madrid and Barcelona rumours

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to Spain but the Reds are remaining calm.

