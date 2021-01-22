Mohamed Salah News and Features
Date of birth: June 15, 1992
Instagram: @mosalah
Clubs: El Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool
Country: Egypt
Signing fee: £38 million
After an unsuccessful first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, has elevated himself to global stardom with his exploits for Liverpool, breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game campaign in his first season and winning the Champions League in 2019. A two-time African Player of the Year, he became a national hero with his last-minute penalty to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup - Egypt's first since 1990.
Latest about Mohamed Salah
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich chief says it would be an 'honour' to have Mohamed Salah at club
By FourFourTwo Staff
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has addressed speculation about the Egyptian's future
5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now
By Matthew Chandler
Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
Is Takumi Minamino actually better suited to Southampton than Liverpool?
By Richard Jolly
Takumi Minamino has a chance to gain some Premier League experience at Southampton, but might actually be better off staying long-term
Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far
By Mark White, Ed McCambridge
RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21
Liverpool prioritising new contract for Virgil van Dijk over Mohamed Salah
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Reds are set to press on with offering improved terms to their star centre-back, despite some speculation surrounding his teammate's future
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.