Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku's Inter Milan loan could last longer than one year

Chelsea will reportedly let Romelu Lukaku extend his loan stint at Inter Milan by an extra year if he fares well on his return to Italy.

The Belgian moved back to the Nerazzurri in June, just a year after leaving, agreeing a one-year loan deal at San Siro.

Inter were unable to afford a permanent move and paid around £7 million for a temporary deal instead.

However, the Telegraph (opens in new tab)reports that Lukaku could end up spending at least two years in black and blue.

The newspaper writes that a broad proposal is in place for the striker to stay in Milan for a second year, on similar terms to the 2022/23 season.

It is hoped that after two years in Italy, Inter will be able to afford to sign the Belgium international permanently.

Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge last summer turned out to be an expensive mistake by the Blues.

He arrived in a club record £97.5 million deal, but struggled under Thomas Tuchel and mustered just eight Premier League goals in 25 appearances.

The 29-year-old is now hoping to rediscover the form that convinced Chelsea to sign him in the first place, when he bagged 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the title in 2020/21.

Chelsea have had a busy window, completing deals for Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling following the departures of Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Jules Kounde could reportedly be the next player added to Tuchel’s ranks, with the Sevilla defender said to be close to agreeing a deal with the Blues.