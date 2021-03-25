England v San Marino live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

England v San Marino live stream, ITV, Thursday 25th March, 7:45pm GMT

England get their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign underway as they host San Marino on Thursday.

The visit of the team ranked 210th and last in the FIFA world rankings is the ideal chance for Gareth Southgate’s side to get off to a winning start on the road to Qatar. England then travel to Albania on Sunday before welcoming Poland to Wembley next Wednesday.

Although they ended the last international break in November with a 4-0 Nations League win over Iceland, the Three Lions’ autumn was a mixed bag that saw them lose two of their other five games in the same competition, away to Belgium and at home to Denmark – with the latter producing red cards for Harry Maguire and Reece James and bringing England’s first home defeat since October 2019.

Thursday’s game should present no such problems, though. England have played San Marino six times over the years, winning by an aggregate score of 37-1 – although that solitary Sammarinese goal, scored by Davide Gualtieri in a 7-1 victory for England in Bologna, infamously prevented the Three Lions from qualifying for the 1994 World Cup.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits England: 1/250

Draw: 50/1

San Marino: 100/1 Bet Now T&C Apply

For these first three qualifiers, Southgate has handed Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone their first call-ups, while John Stones, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard all return to the squad after more than two years away. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped, while Jack Grealish will be missing through injury.

While San Marino have never won a competitive game – their only victory of any kind, a 1-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein, came 17 years ago – they did pick up a point in each of their last two Nations League fixtures, drawing 0-0 with Liechtenstein and Gibraltar either side of a 3-0 friendly defeat to Latvia. However, their last meeting with a top ten-ranked nation ended in a 9-0 thrashing by Belgium.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on ITV in the UK.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch an England v San Marino live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal