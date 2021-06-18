Euro 2020 result: Scotland hold England to goalless draw at Wembley

Scotland have secured a vital draw against in England on tonight's Euro 2020 group stage game at Wembley.

While the result all but secures England's qualification for the knockout stages, it leaves Scotland probably still needing a win against Croatia to progress.

However, holding one of the tournament favourites to a draw at their home stadium – not to mention the history between the two teams – will be seen as a good result for Steve Clarke's side.

There were a number of big positive for Scotland in the performance. Billy Gilmour, 20, played well in midfield in his first start for the national team, while Che Adams nearly scored in the opening few minutes.

At the other end, England had few clear-cut chances, with captain Harry Kane appearing off the pace.

