WATCH: Che Adams has early chance for Scotland against England

Scotland forward Che Adams almost became a national hero in the opening minutes of tonight's Euro 2020 game against England.

Only a John Stone block prevented Adams putting Scotland ahead after just three minutes of the match at Wembley.

An early throw-in on the right-hand side saw a clever passing from Scotland give right-back Stephen O'Donnell space for a cut-back cross which was met in the box by the Birmingham attacker.

Adams met the ball cleanly, having dropped back from his marker, and sent a shot towards the far corner of England's goal.

The first chance of the game is a big one - and it goes the way of #SCO Adams' shot looked destined for the net... but John Stones had other ideas

While England stopper Jordan Pickford looked beaten, centre-back John Stones was able to block the shot and snuff out the early chance.

While the effort was fruitless, the ease with which Scotland created the chance certainly sent a message to Gareth Southgate's side that this match would not be a walkover.

