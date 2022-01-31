Everton report: Idrissa Gueye could make sensational return
By Mark White published
Everton let Idrissa Gueye leave to Paris Saint-Germain – but the midfielder could come back to Goodison Park today
Everton could welcome back former midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye late in the transfer window.
That's the transfer rumour doing the rounds with The Athletic reporting that the 32-year-old is on the list for the Toffees, who are flirting with the drop in the Premier League at the moment.
It's looking like a busy window on the blue side of Merseyside, too. Not only is Frank Lampard set to be announced as the new manager of the club, Everton look like winning the race to sign Donny van de Beek, too.
The Toffees fought off tough competition from Crystal Palace for the Manchester United misfit – with van de Beek's father-in-law Dennis Bergkamp even putting in a request to former teammate and Eagles gaffer Patrick Vieira.
The Dutch schemer was linked with a move to Goodison in the summer and looks like completing his loan deal later.
Gueye, meanwhile, was much-loved by Evertonians and his return will be welcome. The Toffees have plenty of strong options in midfield but the legwork of the Senegalese will be welcome depth.
Lampard favoured both a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 at Chelsea, with van de Beek looking like a likely attacking midfielder for the system and Gueye as a sitting midfielder as one of a double-pivot.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
