What the papers say

Goalkeeper Andre Onana could be on his way to Chelsea if the Blues’ new signing Hakim Ziyech has his way, the Daily Mail reports. Ziyech will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer, and is eager to persuade Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to sign his Ajax team-mate Onana. The Cameroon international is keen on a move to the Premier League after five years with Ajax, with Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly on his list of preferred destinations. He would likely cost between £40million-£50m.

Arsenal are gearing up to make a bid for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Ghana international shone in Atletico’s defeat of Liverpool in midweek, and is understood to be on Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

Paul Pogba: the daily speculation about the midfielder’s future continues (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Pogba‘s future is still making headlines, the latest being that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will stay with Manchester United for next season – that’s according to the Daily Mirror. United’s club-record signing has hardly played this season due to injury, but indications from the player have convinced most judges he will be gone from the club in the summer. Solskjaer, however, thinks that he will stay at Old Trafford, saying “you can expect Paul to be here” next season.

Odion Ighalo could join Manchester United permanently, the Manchester Evening News reports. The Nigeria striker played a starring role with the first goal in United’s 5-0 Europa League win over LASK on Thursday night, giving him four goals in eight games since joining the club on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January. Solskjaer says he is open to the idea of making his loan move permanent.

Social media round-up

Marcel Sabitzer lined up for Premier League move after super-show against Spurs https://t.co/9WzJyDpvOapic.twitter.com/prprPG0YXl— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2020

Dortmund CEO open to Jadon Sancho transfer https://t.co/n5YTwW6SM4— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2020

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United are confident of signing one of Europe’s hottest talents if they can qualify for the Champions League, the Daily Mirror reports.

Conor Gallagher: Chelsea’s England Under-21s midfielder could be on his way to Vitesse Arnhem on loan next season, according to The Sun.