Dries Mertens News and Features

Date of birth: May 6, 1987

Instagram: @driesmertens

Club(s): Gent, Eendracht Aalst (loan), AGOVV, Utrecht, PSV, Napoli

Country: Belgium

Signing fee: £8.5million

Did not play top-flight football until he was 22 years old but has developed to become an undisputed member of Belgium's golden generation. Dutch outfit Utrecht were the first top-tier club to take a chance on the versatile attacker and his performances earned subsequent moves to PSV and then Napoli in 2013, ascending to the top of the Serie A club's all-time scoring charts in 2020. Helped his country to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.