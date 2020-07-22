How to watch Leeds, Brentford, Fulham and more: follow the Championship final day wherever you are in the world

Get a Championship final day live stream: Sky Sports and iFollow 7.30pm BST

It's the final game of another dramatic Championship season and there is still so much to play for. West Brom, Brentford and Fulham are scrapping it out to join champions Leeds in the Premier League next season, while as many as eight teams can still be relegated.

Kick-off for every game is at 7.30pm BST and the games are being shown on Sky Sports and iFollow in the UK, you can also watch every goal, as it happens, on Sky Sports News. See below for watching details where you are.

Sky Sports will be showing the following matches:

Brentford vs Barnsley

West Brom vs QPR

iFollow will show the following games:

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Luton vs Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

Reading vs Swansea

Leeds vs Charlton

Cardiff vs Hull City

Millwall vs Huddersfield

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

Birmingham vs Derby

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

