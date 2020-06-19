Wondering how to watch the Bundesliga? We've got you covered.

Action is more or less guaranteed in Germany's top division, famous for its raucous atmospheres, cheap beer and glorious sausages. There's even some football too – though Bayern Munich have surprised absolutely nobody by winning an eighth straight title. Borussia Dortmund once again fell short this year, but will be giving their best to finish second.

Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will now be scrapping it out for the remaining two Champions League spots. The Bundesliga is Europe's most entertaining top flight; the only one of this continent's Big Five leagues to average more than three (3.18) goals per game last season. Just another reason to keep watching!

You can only watch Bundesliga on BT Sport in the UK this season – which also has the rights to 20 Premier League games, the Champions League and Europa League, some FA Cup ties and, er, the Turkish Super Lig – so you'll want to sort yourself out with a BT Sport monthly pass.

This weekend's fixtures

Saturday, June 20

2.30pm: Cologne vs Eintracht Frankfurt (BT Sports Extra)

2.30pm: Schalke vs Wolfsburg (BT Sport Extra 1)

2.30pm: Hoffenheim v Union Berlin (BT Sport Extra)

2.30pm: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund (BT Sport 2)

2.30pm: Paderborn vs Borussia Monchengladbach (BT Sport Extra 2)

2.30pm: Bayern vs Freiburg (BT Sport ESPN)

2.30pm: Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen (BT Sport 3)

2.30pm: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Augsburg (BT Sport Extra)

2.30pm: Mainz vs Werder Bremen (BT Sport Extra)

If you're out of the country and need a VPN to get you sorted, here's our handy expert guide...

Use a VPN to watch a Bundesliga live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jadon Sancho nutmeg. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

BT Sport is the only place you'll be able to watch the Bundesliga in Britain this season.