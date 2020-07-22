How to watch Leeds, Brentford, Fulham and more: follow the Championship final day wherever you are in the world
How to follow all the action from the second-tier, as the curtain falls on another dramatic Championship campaign
Get a Championship final day live stream: Sky Sports and iFollow 7.30pm BST
It's the final game of another dramatic Championship season and there is still so much to play for. West Brom, Brentford and Fulham are scrapping it out to join champions Leeds in the Premier League next season, while as many as eight teams can still be relegated.
READ The Championship final day: what still needs to be resolved?
Kick-off for every game is at 7.30pm BST and the games are being shown on Sky Sports and iFollow in the UK, you can also watch every goal, as it happens, on Sky Sports News. See below for watching details where you are.
WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here
SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend
GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick
Sky Sports will be showing the following matches (get your Sky pass here), plus every goal from every game, as it happens:
Brentford vs Barnsley
West Brom vs QPR
iFollow will show the following games (watch here):
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
Luton vs Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
Reading vs Swansea
Leeds vs Charlton
Cardiff vs Hull City
Millwall vs Huddersfield
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke
Birmingham vs Derby
How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK
Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.
If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.
Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide
