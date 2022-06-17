Liverpool report: Bayern Munich to make third Sadio Mane bid imminently
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Liverpool want £42.5m for the Senegal international, with a fresh round of talks set for Friday
Bayern Munich will make a third bid for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane on Friday, according to reports, with the Anfield club holding out for £42.5 million.
The German champions have already had two bids rebuffed for the Senegal international, but Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) writes that negotiations will continue.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to strike a deal, and the new, improved offer will be closer to Liverpool’s valuation.
Mane has already told the Bundesliga giants that he wants to join them, and Bayern hoped that would help them get a cut-price deal, especially after they agreed to sell Thiago to the Anfield club in a deal worth £25m in 2020.
The first two bids for Mane were worth £25m and £23.5m with £6.5m in add-ons respectively.
Bayern had hoped that the 30-year-old would be available for that kind of sum after Liverpool sealed a deal for his replacement Darwin Nunez, but they are now aware that a bigger outlay will be required.
Mane is entering the final year of his deal, but the Reds still believe that £42.5m is a suitable asking price for one of Europe’s top players in his position.
The winger is coming off another superb season on Merseyside, where he scored 23 goals in 51 games in all competitions as Liverpool won a domestic cup double and fell just short of European glory in the Champions League final.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.