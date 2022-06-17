Liverpool report: Bayern Munich to make third Sadio Mane bid imminently

Bayern Munich will make a third bid for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane on Friday, according to reports, with the Anfield club holding out for £42.5 million.

The German champions have already had two bids rebuffed for the Senegal international, but Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) writes that negotiations will continue.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to strike a deal, and the new, improved offer will be closer to Liverpool’s valuation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane has already told the Bundesliga giants that he wants to join them, and Bayern hoped that would help them get a cut-price deal, especially after they agreed to sell Thiago to the Anfield club in a deal worth £25m in 2020.

The first two bids for Mane were worth £25m and £23.5m with £6.5m in add-ons respectively.

Bayern had hoped that the 30-year-old would be available for that kind of sum after Liverpool sealed a deal for his replacement Darwin Nunez, but they are now aware that a bigger outlay will be required.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mane is entering the final year of his deal, but the Reds still believe that £42.5m is a suitable asking price for one of Europe’s top players in his position.

The winger is coming off another superb season on Merseyside, where he scored 23 goals in 51 games in all competitions as Liverpool won a domestic cup double and fell just short of European glory in the Champions League final.