Liverpool report: Real Madrid's £292m deal for Erling Haaland puts Reds back in pole position for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could well reignite their ambitious plan to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, now that Real Madrid have stepped up their interest of Erling Haaland.

Multiple reports are claiming that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund hitman to the Bernabeu in a deal that could reach £292m when transfer fee, agent commission and wages are all factored into a long contract.

The Spanish giants have reportedly been chasing Mbappe for a while now too, with the World Cup winner largely expected to head to Madrid in the summer. But with Haaland said to be a target for Real, Mbappe could well look elsewhere in order to be the star of his own team – and Liverpool are the likely suitors.

The Reds have long been interested in the Paris Saint-Germain talisman and the no.7 has spoken in the past about his admiration not just for the Merseysiders but Jurgen Klopp. It was even rumoured at one stage that Mbappe wanted Madrid to hire Klopp before he went there.

Madrid were expected to give the 23-year-old their full focus this summer in bringing him to the Spanish capital – but with a prospective transfer for Haaland on the horizon, they might not be able to.

Not least because Vinicius Jr has been the club's star player this season. With Haaland and Vinicius, there doesn't seem to be an obvious place for Mbappe.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could well raise funds from the underperforming Sadio Mane, while Salah is thought to be keen on the Anfield outfit bringing more stars to the Reds, should he commit his future to the club.

Mbappe's contract runs out this summer.

