Liverpool report: 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' to join for a bargain – thanks to a release clause trick
By Mark White published
Liverpool have been rumoured to be signing Luis Diaz, dubbed 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' for weeks now – and a quirk of the winger's release clause might just help them out
Liverpool have been tracking Porto winger Luis Diaz for weeks now – and are expected to land the player, dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' this month.
But while the talent has a release clause of a whopping £67m, The Sun are reporting that the Reds can actually secure Diaz – their top target this window – for less than that.
The 24-year-old's buyout drops to £45m in the summer and with few teams willing to pay the full £67m of the current clause, it looks like Jurgen Klopp can get his man by paying somewhere between the £45m and £60m.
It's within Porto's best interests to accept a bid this month, given that they can lose him for just £45m in the summer.
Outgoing director Michael Edwards has reportedly stepped up the search for an attacker in recent days. Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations and could miss up to a month of domestic football – with the form of the former a slight concern.
Mane netted against Chelsea for the first time in 10 days, with the draw meaning that the Merseysiders have dropped 10 points behind Manchester City in the title race. Liverpool's thin squad makes trying to catch City difficult, while the Anfield outfit are still in both cup competitions and the Champions League.
Diaz is seen as the perfect blend of directness and goal threat to challenge Mane for his spot in the side.
