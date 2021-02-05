Trending

Kylian Mbappe News and Features

Date of birth: December 20, 1998
Instagram: @k.mbappe
Club(s): Monaco, PSG
Country: France
Signing fee: £166 million

Mbappe became football's most expensive teenager when PSG signed him from Monaco in 2017. 

His searing pace, strength, technical excellence and eye for goal mark him out as a probable successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet. His strike against Croatia in 2018 made him the only teenager other than Pele to score in a World Cup final.

Latest about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Quiz
Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

By Mark White

French superstar Mbappe seems destined to end up leaving PSG one day - but where will he go?

Vinicius Junior

Liverpool transfer news: Reds weigh up a move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior

By FourFourTwo Staff

Madrid looking to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe by selling squad players, with Liverpool interested in £40million-rated Vinicius

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

PSG transfer news: Kylian Mbappe could follow Neymar’s lead by signing a new long-term contract

By FourFourTwo Staff

After Mbappe praised his teammate as the world’s best player, the Brazilian agreed a deal in principle until 2025

FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Kylian Mbappe

PSG transfer news: Real Madrid to remain patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international is set to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid transfer news: Former PSG player claims that Kylian Mbappe wants to move to the Bernabeu

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jese Rodriguez says that the French striker idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and aims to follow in his footsteps by playing for Real Madrid

