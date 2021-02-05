Kylian Mbappe News and Features
Date of birth: December 20, 1998
Instagram: @k.mbappe
Club(s): Monaco, PSG
Country: France
Signing fee: £166 million
Mbappe became football's most expensive teenager when PSG signed him from Monaco in 2017.
His searing pace, strength, technical excellence and eye for goal mark him out as a probable successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet. His strike against Croatia in 2018 made him the only teenager other than Pele to score in a World Cup final.
Latest about Kylian Mbappe
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday
Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes
Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?
By Mark White
French superstar Mbappe seems destined to end up leaving PSG one day - but where will he go?
Liverpool transfer news: Reds weigh up a move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior
By FourFourTwo Staff
Madrid looking to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe by selling squad players, with Liverpool interested in £40million-rated Vinicius
PSG transfer news: Kylian Mbappe could follow Neymar’s lead by signing a new long-term contract
By FourFourTwo Staff
After Mbappe praised his teammate as the world’s best player, the Brazilian agreed a deal in principle until 2025
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
PSG transfer news: Real Madrid to remain patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is set to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks
