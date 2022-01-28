Liverpool report: Reds set for shock swoop for 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' – because Tottenham have agreed a fee
By Mark White published
Liverpool were planning to wait to land the Porto star – but may have been forced to act by Tottenham
Liverpool were planning to wait until the summer to land Porto star Luis Diaz, dubbed 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' – but they may have been forced into action by Tottenham Hotspur.
Sky Sports are reporting that the Reds have accelerated their plans to land the 25-year-old since Tottenham are on the brink of signing him. Liverpool saw the player as a long-term successor to Sadio Mane and don't want to lose out on his signature to a Premier League rival.
The Sun recently claimed that the Lilywhites have actually agreed a fee for Diaz and that Jorge Mendes is stalling the deal so Liverpool will have to act fast. It was widely expected that the Merseysiders weren't going to sign anyone – so Diaz would be a boost.
Liverpool have managed to make it through January without the talismanic pair of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but there is still appetite for depth in attack from fans.
Jurgen Klopp doesn't have a wealth of options for his frontline and with Mane's poor form this season, he would reportedly like to improve that area of the pitch.
Tottenham meanwhile are keen to strengthen in a number of areas and Diaz has been identified as a player who can give directness on the counter-attack and add another goal threat.
Liverpool may have to offer £50m to secure the star.
