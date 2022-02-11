Liverpool report: Sadio Mane set for summer switch to Spain

Liverpool star and recently crowned champion of Africa, Sadio Mane, looks set to leave Anfield this summer.

That's the news coming from Goal, who say the Senegalese superstar still harbours the ambition to play for a team in Spain before he retires – and that the Reds are yet to offer him an extension to the two years he has left on his contract.

Mane was a transformational signing for Jurgen Klopp, joining the club early in the German's tenure and transforming his side from the right-wing. Later, he switched to the left to accommodate Mohamed Salah – and only improved.

Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League with Mane as the very heartbeat of the team but over the last 18 months, the 29-year-old has struggled to recreate his very best form in a red shirt. With the arrival of Luis Diaz on Merseyside, Klopp may well cash in on one of his favourite stars to help strengthen the team all over.

Real Madrid would seem the likeliest destination, too. Mane is reportedly keen on moving to Spain – and with Barcelona adding Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks in January, it doesn't seem likely for them to add another forward to compete with La Masia duo Gavi and Ansu Fati for a starting berth.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expecting to add Kylian Mbappe in the summer on a free transfer and shift out Eden Hazard.

Mane could easily function on either flank in a frontline that could also include Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, offering the much-needed intensity that Los Blancos have lacked in comparison to top Premier League sides.

Mane is valued at £72m on Transfermarkt.

