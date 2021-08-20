Manchester City transfer news: Bernardo Silva not keen on Tottenham move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly made it clear he doesn't want to join Tottenham as part of any deal for Harry Kane.

City included the Portuguese as part of their offer for Kane in June - an offer which Spurs rejected.

In any case, though, Bernardo has, according to The Athletic, said that he is not interested in a move to North London.

The 27-year-old has four years left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but City are said to be open to letting him leave this summer if an acceptable offer comes in (or, evidently, if they can use him as leverage for a signing of their own).

While Spurs may not take Bernardo's fancy (and, in fairness, given their lack of Champions League - or even Europa League - football, who could blame him?), he could have a job on his hands to get regular minutes for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

That's largely because of the arrival of £100 million man Jack Grealish, who played the full 90 minutes in City's 1-0 defeat at Spurs in their 2021/22 league opener.

Bernardo - who made 45 appearances as City won the title and reached the Champions League final last season - had to make do with a place on the bench at what apparently will not become his new home.

