Manchester City transfer news: Premier League champions eye Danny Ings swoop

Manchester City are weighing up a move for wantaway Southampton striker Danny Ings, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has turned down the offer of a new contract at St Mary's as he wants to test himself at the highest level.

Ings spent three seasons as a Liverpool player but endured an injury-hit spell at Anfield.

Various fitness issues restricted the England international to only 25 appearances between 2015 and 2018, just 14 of which came in the Premier League.

Ings joined Southampton on loan at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, before making the move permanent the following summer.

He has maintained his fitness and returned to top form on the south coast, with 46 goals in 100 games in all competitions.

Ings is under contract until 2022 and Southampton had been keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

But the offer a four-year deal was turned down by the former Burnley man, who wants another move higher up the food chain.

Southampton are now in a difficult position. Selling him this summer would at least allow them to recoup a fee for their star man. But it would also leave Ralph Hasenhuttl's side without its main striker, and in desperate need of a replacement.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are considering taking advantage of the uncertainty.

The Premier League champions are seeking a new centre-forward following Sergio Aguero's exit.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have both been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

But Pep Guardiola cast doubt on such moves when he hinted that City would not be able to afford either player.

Ings would certainly be cheaper, even if he is not quite in the class of Kane or Haaland.

But with the Norway international set to be available for around £66m next summer, Ings might represent the perfect stop-gap.

The chance to join City would no doubt appeal to the 28-year-old, and an official bid would give Southampton plenty to think about.

