Angel Gomes stalls Manchester United contract extension amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Angel Gomes is thought to be viewed as a future star by the Manchester United coaching staff.

The 19-year-old has made six senior appearances this season, mostly in domestic cup competitions and the Europa League.

However, he's scored three goals in three games for United's under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition.

Despite his promise, the attacking midfielder wasn't selected for the squad that beat Tranmere 6-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Gomes took to social media to deny claims that he was sent home from training earlier in the week.

The England under-20 international has a contract at United that runs out at the end of the season.

But, according to The Athletic, Gomes is hesitant about signing a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford.

The Reds have reportedly been working hard to get the youngster to agree on terms.

Gomes, who is the cousin of former United player Nani, is keeping his options open amid interest from other top clubs.

It's reported that both Barcelona and Chelsea are keen on signing Gomes, who they rate as having megastar potential.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has proven his ability to work with young players and the idea of taking one from rivals United is believed to be appealing.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to begin amassing a host of young talent with a view to succeeding the likes of Lionel Messi et al in years to come.

