Manchester United look set to give Alexis Sanchez another chance at the club

Sanchez has spent the last six months on loan at Inter Milan after the club deciding to temporary offload him last summer.

The Chilean's move to Manchester United from Arsenal for £30m in 2018 was met with excitement by the United faithful.

However, Sanchez failed to assert himself in Manchester and his less-than-impressive performances led to the club looking sell.

But there were a lack of clubs willing to pay Sanchez anywhere near what he was earning at United.

In the end, United agreed to pay more than half of the player's wages during his time on loan at Inter.

Out of what seemed to be an unsavoury situation, there reportedly remains hope for Sanchez's United future.

According to the Daily Star, the Reds are willing to offer the 31-year-old a lifeline at the club by recalling him in June.

It's understood that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to reintegrating Sanchez into his squad.

Although, a question still remains as to whether the player himself would be happy returning to England.

Back in October 2019, Sanchez stated he's rediscovered his love for the game at Inter and intends to stay and achieve great things.

“Coming to Inter was a bit like falling in love with football again,” he told UEFA.

“I already knew the coach and some of the players, and I believe that the club are preparing something beautiful for the future.

“If I'm not mistaken, Inter haven't won anything for seven or eight years. It was a bit like finding my love for football again, together with my desire to win something with this club.”

Considering Sanchez reportedly caused upset in the Manchester United dressing room, it may be risky bringing him back against his will.

Not to mention Sanchez isn't showing signs of a recovery in form - he has only made seven appearances for Inter this season, scoring and assisting once.

