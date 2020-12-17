Quiz! Can you name the 50 youngest ever Premier League managers?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 bosses to name.

Once you're done, tweet us at @FourFourTwo to let us know your score.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the record goalscorers still active in the Premier League?

Mikel Arteta is the same age as Phil Jagielka. Feel old yet? Well, Phil probably does.

Managers, like police officers, are always getting younger. Or so you thought.

People tend to think that the trend is for managers to get younger in modern times, but that isn’t entirely borne out by this quiz. A couple of the managers below were – clue alert – even in charge during the first ever Premier League season of 1992/93.

One important point to note, however, is that each was a permanent Premier League boss. Short-term caretakers are excluded unless they went on to gain the full-time role.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor