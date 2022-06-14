Manchester United report: Ajax and Villarreal defenders on Old Trafford radar

Manchester United are looking at Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres of Villarreal as options to reinforce the defence, say reports.

Erik ten Hag is overseeing a major squad revamp at Old Trafford this summer following a disappointing sixth-place Premier League finish.

The midfield is understood to be the priority, and United are pushing to get a deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong over the line. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Sky Sports News reports that the Old Trafford hierarchy are considering centre-back options too.

Timber was a regular under Ten Hag at Ajax and could be reunited with his former coach, while Torres is among the other players being looked at.

The Dutch boss has been linked with several of his former players, with De Jong and winger Antony being other examples. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty)



Netherlands international Timber is a top prospect, having won two Eredivisie titles and racked up 74 first-team appearances for Ajax before his 21st birthday.

Transfer portal Transfermarkt values the centre-back at £31.5 million, making him a less expensive option than Spain defender Torres.

The 25-year-old, who won the Europa League with Villarreal last season and helped them reach the Champions League semi-finals this term, has another two years left on his deal with the La Liga club and is valued at £45m.

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.