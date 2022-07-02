Manchester United report: Red Devils outbid Arsenal in race for Argentina defender

Manchester United have reportedly made a £37 million bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, and the Red Devils appear likely to beat Arsenal to the Argentinian’s signature.

It has been a slow start to the summer transfer window for Erik ten Hag’s side, but they are now making progress with several targets.

Reports on Saturday said that a deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia could be completed over the weekend (opens in new tab), and Martinez could soon follow.

The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) writes that a €43m (£37m) bid has been submitted to Ajax for the centre-back.

Arsenal were also interested and had two bids rejected, which encouraged United to make a move.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Braga’s David Carmo are also on United’s defensive shortlist.

According to the Athletic (opens in new tab), United and Ajax are in “advanced negotiations” for Martinez.

They say the 24-year-old would prefer to join up with his former coach Ten Hag at Old Trafford than move to Arsenal.

But the Argentina international hasn’t made a decision yet, as he’s still away on holiday and is awaiting news from his current employers.

Ten Hag’s players returned for pre-season training this week, but there are still no new signings in the door at Old Trafford.

