Manchester United report: First Red Devils signing to be announced this weekend

Manchester United’s wait for a summer signing could finally end this weekend, according to reports, as they are closing in on a deal for Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia.

The Old Trafford club are yet to bring in any reinforcements in the current window, despite pre-season now being underway for new boss Erik ten Hag and his squad.

However, the Telegraph (opens in new tab)reports that Malacia could be announced as soon as this weekend after terms were agreed for the left-back’s transfer.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Netherlands international has agreed a four-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a fifth season, after the Premier League side fought off competition from Lyon.

The French side were frontrunners for Malacia’s signature until United outbid them with a £13m offer.

Malacia’s recent change of agent won’t impact the deal, and he could have a medical completed and contract signed in the next two days.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The move would come as a relief to Red Devils fans, who have had to be patient in their wait for new faces this summer.

Talks are ongoing for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, while Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has also been linked. (opens in new tab)

A surprise new name appeared in the gossip columns this week, as Spanish outlet Sport reported that Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was among Ten Hag’s targets. (opens in new tab)

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.