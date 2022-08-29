Manchester United: Rumoured attacking target makes Red Devils transfer admission

Rumoured Manchester United (opens in new tab) target Cody Gakpo has refused to rule out a move to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.

Linked with a number of Premier League clubs, the highly-rated PSV (opens in new tab) winger described United as "a serious option" as he discussed speculation over his future.

Gakpo was speaking after PSV – who are managed by United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy – thrashed Excelsior 6-1 on Sunday. He told (opens in new tab) ESPN:

"It's going to be hectic, I think. There is interest, but I have always said that the whole picture has to be right. It is a puzzle. I have to see which puzzle is the most correct.

"But there are also other options. United is a serious option. I hear it all. I try to close myself, but that is difficult."

Gakpo's admission came just before United agreed an initial £80.6m deal (opens in new tab) to sign fellow wideman Antony from Ajax (opens in new tab).

But the Netherlands international didn't feel that Antony's impending switch to Old Trafford would make any difference to his own future.

"No, that doesn't matter to me," he said. "Nice for him, anyway."

With the transfer window closing on Thursday September 1, United will have to act fast if they are to add Gakpo to their attacking ranks.

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), Everton (opens in new tab), Leeds (opens in new tab) and Southampton (opens in new tab) have also shown interest in the 22-year-old, with the Saints seeing a bid rejected.