Manchester United transfer news: Club drop Harry Kane interest to focus on Erling Haaland

Manchester United are ready to drop their interest in Harry Kane to pursue a deal for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Red Devils are said to be on the lookout for a new striker at the end of the season.

Edinson Cavani is out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

Anthony Martial has also been criticised at times this season, particularly when he has been deployed at centre-forward.

Kane and Haaland have both been spoken of as potential targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in recent months.

And according to the Manchester Evening News , the Borussia Dortmund frontman is at the top of their shopping list.

Both Solskjaer and football director John Murtough reportedly agree that Haaland is the best option for the club.

The Norway international, who worked with Solskjaer during his time at Molde, is only 20 years old and has the potential to get even better.

He has been prolific throughout his time at Dortmund, scoring 47 goals in 48 appearances for the club.

United tried to sign Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg last season, but they ultimately missed out to the German side.

Dortmund were always likely to be a stepping stone, though, and Haaland is expected to be on the move this summer.

It was initially thought that he would remain at Signal Iduna Park in 2022, when a clause in his contract will make him available for around £66m.

However, Dortmund are now preparing to cash in at the end of the season, as they believe they will be able to command a higher transfer fee this summer.

United are admirers of Kane but they have received little indication that the Tottenham striker will be available for purchase.

Spurs would demand at least £100m for their talisman, who is under contract in north London until 2024.

And although he already has considerable Premier League experience, Kane is seven years older than Haaland.

