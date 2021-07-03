Manchester United transfer news: David de Gea determined to stay at club

David de Gea is determined to remain at Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Spain international, who is yet to play at Euro 2020, lost his position as the club's No.1 last term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promoted Dean Henderson in the latter weeks of the season, although De Gea continued to play in the Europa League.

United recently completed the signing of Tom Heaton, while Lee Grant has signed a one-year contract extension.

That has led to suggestions that De Gea could be on his way out of Old Trafford, as United currently have four senior goalkeepers on the books.

But according to The Times, the Spaniard has no intention of calling time on his United career.

That could represent a spanner in the works for United if they were indeed planning to cash in on De Gea.

The 30-year-old still has two years remaining on a deal that is rumoured to be worth £350,000 per week.

It remains unclear whether any other club will be willing to match his wages. PSG have been credited with an interest in the past, but they look set to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

AC Milan need a new goalkeeper but they will almost certainly not be able to afford De Gea's salary.

Perhaps that realisation is why the Spaniard is content to stay put, although he might also want to prove his worth at United.

Henderson has publicly admitted that he has no intention of dropping back down to the bench, so Solskjaer has a decision to make ahead of next term.

The England international performed well for the most part when he was given a chance towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This will be a test of Solskjaer's management, with neither of his two main goalkeepers likely to be happy with being a deputy.

