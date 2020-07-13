Millwall vs Blackburn live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Millwall vs Blackburn live stream, iFollow, 7.45pm BST

At 12th, Blackburn are the lowest-placed side that can still feasibly make the final play-off spot. A draw with West Brom at the weekend just about kept the dream alive for Tony Mowbray’s side, though surely only three wins from the final three games can overcome the four-point deficit to 6th.

A win over Millwall would lift them above the south London club, and potentially as high as 7th. The final day sees them visit relegation-threatened Luton in what could be a huge game if they start by winning at The Den tonight.

Millwall have been better away than home since the restart, however. Having ground out wins against Hull and Charlton, the Lions will be hoping for a big result tonight to keep their dreams of play-off football in tact.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on iFollow in the UK - the cost for UK residents is £10 per game, but just £6 for overseas viewers, so if you use a VPN you can get it cheaper. See below for watching details where you are.

GET SKY SPORTS AND BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch Millwall vs Blackburn live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.

Millwall fans can watch the game here.

Blackburn fans can watch the game here.

It costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas. So a smart tip is to get yourself a handy VPN, and set your location to overseas and pay less. We recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com