Preston v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Preston v Liverpool live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 27 October, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Preston v Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Preston North End welcome Liverpool to Deepdale in Round Four of the Carabao Cup, as the sides meet for the first time in almost 13 years.

Albert Riera (remember him?) and Fernando Torres were on the scoresheet for the Reds as they won 2-0 at Deepdale in an FA Cup third round tie in January 2009.

Preston have not gone beyond this stage of the competition since 2014/15 - and the team sat 19th in the Championship face a daunting task against the Reds, who are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men haven't lost since last season's Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Real Madrid in early April - and they last tasted defeat in domestic competition a month before that, as Fulham recorded a shock victory at Anfield.

Klopp will almost certainly name an entirely different 11 to that which started the historic 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday - expect the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino to get the nod - but that kind of heavy rotation didn't hinder the Reds in the previous round, when they cruised past Norwich 3-0.

Frankie McAvoy's hosts will be without midfielder and captain Alan Browne after he was sent off in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at local rivals Blackpool - but they were hoping to get permission for on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg to face his parent club.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 27 October, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of the Carabao Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com