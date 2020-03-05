Erling Haaland's father says his son enjoys playing with Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard

Erling Haaland has started life at Borussia Dortmund just as he finished it at Red Bull Salzburg: in prolific form.

Haaland has nine Bundesliga goals in just seven games since joining Dortmund in January.

The 19-year-old's unprecedented goalscoring has him on a tally of 40 in all competitions in the 2019/20 season already.

Haaland was reportedly subject to bids from across Europe in January as clubs clambered to secure his services.

Manchester United were said to have come close to signing him, but they lost out to Dortmund.

Haaland's father Alfe Inge, who played for Leeds United and Manchester City, has said he's happy with the decision.

"I am very happy for him and Borussia Dortmund, although for me the most important thing is to keep growing as before. He was always a top scorer, but he also gives many assists. Obviously, I am proud," he tells AS.

"Dortmund told us that they needed someone like him and that the goal is as high as possible.

"He is a team that fights for the Bundesliga and is growing in European competitions. It is perfect to continue training."

Haaland has also been linked to Spanish giants Real Madrid and it's rumoured he could yet end up at the Bernabeu.

Alfe Inge believes that his son is well suited to La Liga and could do very well there.

"We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that the Spanish is a very good league for my son, with great teams," he added.

"You never know if he will play in Spain. What has to happen, will happen."

Haaland senior also acknowledged Erling's relationship with his fellow Norwegian Martin Odegaard, who is on loan at Real Sociedad from Los Blancos.

"My son loves to play with Martin, he is a great footballer," he concluded.

"They understand each other very well in the field."

NOW TRY...

Marcus Rashford reveals gratitude to former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal

What exactly is the point of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham?