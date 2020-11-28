Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez heading for exit door with no contract talks in sight

Real Madrid are yet to begin contract talks with Luka Modric or Lucas Vazquez as their contracts run down at the Bernabeu.

In January, Modric and Vazquez will be able to negotiate deals to join other clubs at the end of the season, as their contracts in Madrid are set to expire in June 2021.

Both players started in the 2-0 midweek Champions League win over Inter Milan and have featured regularly under Zinedine Zidane this season.

But according to Marca, the Madrid hierarchy are yet to take any steps towards negotiating contract extensions for the pair.

Former Tottenham midfielder Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, turned 35 in September and has stated that he wants to retire with the Blancos.

Zidane is said to be keen to extend the Croatia international’s deal, but he must continue to impress on the pitch before convincing the decision makers at the Bernabeu.

Vazquez has become a regular under Zidane recently after enjoying a good run of form, but the winger is also awaiting an approach from the club about fresh terms.

The most high-profile player with an expiring contract at the club is Sergio Ramos, but the outlet believes the captain will not leave.

Ramos wants his renewal to be for more than one year and the financial terms will require some negotiation, but his departure is not expected.

The outlet also notes that the situation of Nacho Fernandez should be monitored, as the centre-back’s deal runs out in June 2022, but he has also not been approached about a new contract.

Boss Zidane is said to be keen to have all four players sign new deals, but he will have to wait to understand where their futures lie.

