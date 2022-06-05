Report: Jose Mourinho emerges as SHOCK contender for the PSG job

Jose Mourinho has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG manager, according to reports.

Pochettino is expected to be sacked in the coming days despite winning the Ligue 1 title last term.

PSG (opens in new tab) chiefs were disappointed by the team's performances in the Champions League, where they eliminated at the hands of Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in the round of 16.

The club is planning a major shake-up this summer, with Leonardo having already lost his job as sporting director.

Luis Campos will replace the Brazilian in that role and Pochettino will soon be looking for a new job too.

(Image credit: Getty)

Zinedine Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, has long been in pole position to replace Pochettino.

But PSG fear the former France international is holding out for the national team job, which could become available after the 2022 World Cup.

The French giants are therefore looking for alternatives to Zidane - and Mourinho could be a contender.

According to the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), PSG were impressed by the Portuguese's work at Roma (opens in new tab) last season.

Despite only finishing sixth in Serie A, Roma won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League by beating Feyenoord in the final.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That was the fifth European trophy Mourinho has won as a manager, and it is his track record on the continent that most appeals to PSG, who are yet to win the Champions League.

Campos worked with Mourinho at Madrid when the former was employed by the Spanish side as a scout.

It is unclear whether Kylian Mbappe will have a direct say in who PSG appoint, but the France international has been given more power at the club after he signed a three-year contract last month.

Mbappe has been expected to join Madrid this summer but he instead committed his immediate future to PSG.