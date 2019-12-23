Tammy Abraham praises Antonio Rudiger after racist incident overshadows Chelsea's win at Tottenham

Tammy Abraham has labelled Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger a "strong character" after the defender was allegedly racially abused by a Tottenham fan on Sunday.

Rudiger informed captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had been on the receiving end of monkey chants during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 victory.

Azpilicueta in turn told referee Anthony Taylor, before Tottenham relayed a message over the stadium tannoy warning supporters against "racist behaviour" on three occasions.

Abraham has also suffered racist abuse this season, with the England international targeted after missing a penalty in the Super Cup shoot-out defeat by Liverpool in August.

But the striker praised Rudiger for following the FIFA protocol and then being able to concentrate on the game.

"No he hasn’t [spoken to me about it]," Abraham told reporters. "I was on the other side of the pitch when it happened but I was aware of what happened. It didn’t affect his performance.

"He is a strong character. It goes to show he is a fantastic player and he overcame it.

"To be honest, I don’t know [how we end these incdients]. Everyone is doing as much as they can to make a stop to it but there’s going to be one or two people who are always going to remain the same.

"For us, it is about staying together. As you can see, the Spurs players as well came to comfort Toni. So it is nice for us to stay together and let football do the talking."

Frank Lampard also backed Rudiger, who was making only his third Premier League start of an injury-hit campaign.

"Of course I am going support Toni, as we would support any of our players or opposition players if this happens, whatever stadium it happens at," the Blues boss said.

"It needs to be dealt with. As I don’t know any more than that, we will wait for the process to happen.”

Chelsea's 2-0 triumph over their London rivals moves Lampard's side four points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United.

