Tottenham report: Gareth Bale to return on free deal this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to welcome Gareth Bale back to the club for the third time.

The Welsh winger joined Spurs as a left-back at the beginning of his career after impressing for Southampton, becoming one of the best players in the world and leaving in 2013 for a world-record transfer fee when he joined Real Madrid. Last season, the Galactico golfer rejoined on a short-term loan deal.

Now, El Nacional are reporting that the 32-year-old has agreed another contract with the Lilywhites and is set for a homecoming to the Premier League.

With Wales still in with a chance of making the World Cup later this year, Bale will need to increase his fitness and play regular minutes, should he wish to be at his best for the Dragons. Just as with his spell last season under Jose Mourinho, the wing wonder would certainly be greeted with excitement by Spurs fans – who didn't much of a chance to see his second coming, due to lockdown.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of free transfers, too, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Jesse Lingard tipped to move to north London. Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of improving his squad and may have to find cost-effective solutions to do so drastically.

Tottenham managed to bring in two Juventus stars in the January window, in the shape of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski. Though Conte wanted to make more signings, he did at least get rid of a few players from the club, including Tanguy Ndombele on loan and Dele Alli permanently to Everton.

Spurs will have to pay a fee this summer to Atalanta as an obligtation following Cristian Romero's loan and may trigger the option to pay Juventus for Kulusevski in 2023.

