Tottenham transfer news: Spurs sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the permanent signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to the player receiving a work permit. Bentancur has signed a deal to stay at the north London club until 2026.

A serial winner, Bentancur began his career at Boca Juniors in 2015, winning two Primera Division titles and a Copa Argentina during his time at the club.

The now 24-year-old moved to Italian giants Juventus in 2017, helping the Old Lady to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2018 and 2020, as well as the Coppa Italia twice, in 2017/18 and 2020/21.

Bentacur has represented Uruguay on 46 occasions, and was part of his nation's squad at the Russia World Cup in 2018, before competing at the Copa America in 2019 and 2021.

The midfielder will add competition to Tottenham's midfield, with manager Antonio Conte reportedly having been desperate to bolster numbers before the end of the transfer window. Bentancur is an elegant, ball-playing midfielder, typically deployed just in front of the back four.

He arrives shortly after the announcement of former Juventus team-mate Dejan Kulusevski as a Spurs player earlier on Monday.

Tottenham are still said to be in the market for a striker and right back before the window shuts.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game