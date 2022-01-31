Trending

Tottenham transfer news: Harry Potter star announces Bryan Gil's loan to Valencia

Tottenham have loaned the Spanish winger to the La Liga club until the end of the current season

Tottenham star Bryan Gil
(Image credit: Getty)

Tottenham have loaned Spanish winger Bryan Gil to Valencia until the end of the season, with the La Liga outfit recruiting Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps for the announcement video. 

Gil joined Spurs from Sevilla last summer in a deal that took Erik Lamela in the opposite direction but has struggled for minutes, both under Antonio Conte and his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo.

A loan move was touted as the best option for the Spanish youngster, who is said to be keen to make a go of his career in England. The need for regular minutes was clear, however, and Valencia appear to have promised that.

What is less clear is the reason behind Valencia's decision to hire Oliver Phelps - aka Geroge Weasley from the Harry Potter film franchise - for the announcement video. Phelps appears in a Valencia shirt, transforming into Gil with a click of the fingers at the end of the short clip.

It is unknown whether Harry Potter or Valencia fans will be more exciterd about this announcement, based on Gil's recent performances for Spurs. 

