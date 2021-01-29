Tottenham transfer news: No PSG move for Dele Alli unless a replacement is found by Monday

Dele Alli will only join PSG during the January transfer window if Tottenham can find a replacement for him, according to reports.

The England international could be reunited with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in France after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho this season.

But the Athletic reports that the England international won’t depart north London unless Spurs find an adequate signing to take his place in the squad.

PSG have reached an agreement over a loan deal for Alli that doesn’t include an option to buy, and the 24-year-old is keen to make it happen as he seeks more regular game time.

Alli has made 12 appearances for Tottenham this season, but only four of those have come in the Premier League.

But chairman Daniel Levy, who is a fan of the midfielder, is determined to keep him unless a replacement is found by the transfer deadline at 11pm on Monday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

FANS What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

FEATURE How Thomas Tuchel's tactical approach at Chelsea will be an upgrade on Frank Lampard's

QUIZ! Can you name every top-flight team since 1945?