Tottenham transfer news: Spurs confident of keeping Son Heung-min despite external interest

Tottenham are confident they will be able to keep hold of Son Heung-min beyond his current contract, according to reports.

The South Korea international is enjoying a superb season for Spurs, having scored 12 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League to date.

Son’s effectiveness in the final third is a large part of the reason Jose Mourinho’s side are just four points adrift of top spot.

Real Madrid have been linked with the forward in recent weeks as the Spanish giants seek to bolster their forward line.

However, the Daily Telegraph report that Tottenham believe Son will sign an extension to his current contract, which is set to expire in 2023.

Discussions between player and club stalled after Son changed representatives, but the 28-year-old is said to be keen to stay put.

Son is settled in north London and enjoys playing for Spurs, the club he first joined in 2015.

And while the present financial landscape means there will be no announcement any time soon, Tottenham are confident Son will sign an extension.

They are willing to offer the forward a £200,000-a-week deal in recognition of his status as one of the team’s most important players.

Son has become even more important since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, with his speed and direct running a vital component of the Tottenham manager’s counter-attacking game plan.

The South Korean was on target in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Brentford in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the final in April, when they will have the chance to win their first trophy since 2008.

Mourinho’s side return to action against Marine in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They will then resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa next week.

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE How could Liverpool replace Georginio Wijnaldum? Jurgen Klopp's options should the Dutchman depart

FEATURE Sergio Aguero: Is the striker's time coming to an end at Manchester City?