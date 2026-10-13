How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: live streams and broadcast details for Champions League 2026/27 fixture

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United for free in the Champions League 2026/27 as the Red Devils travel to the Spanish capital to face last season's semi-finalists. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Atletico take on English opposition for the second gameweek running after losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in their league phase opener.

United boss Michael Carrick is in dire need of a good result after his side's poor start to the Premier League season, although they did beat Sabah 4-0 in their first game back in this competition.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United for free?

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is on Prime Video in the UK, which has a 30-day free trial for new customers, allowing them to stream the game at no cost.

Abroad? Get NordVPN to access your free Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United from anywhere

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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in the UK

As mentioned above, fans in the UK can watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST.

Not in the UK? Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on Prime Video with NordVPN.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video will show one match on the Tuesday of every Champions League gameweek during the 2026/27 season. Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – or you can buy an annual subscription for £95.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in the US

US viewers can watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Outside of the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with NordVPN.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of the UCL, Europa League and Conference League in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United in Australia

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is live on Stan Sport in Australia, with the game kicking-off at 6am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your usual Stan Sport stream via NordVPN.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on Stan Sport Stan Sport costs just AU$29.99 per month. That gives you access to every single UCL and Premier League game, including this gameweek two fixture between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Preview

Atletico Madrid will be relishing the visit of Manchester United in the Champions League after starting the season in fine form.

Diego Simeone's side sit second in La Liga after winning their last four games, which included a 2-1 victory over city rivals Real, and they will be desperate to right the wrongs of the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in their opening league phase fixture last month.

That extended Atleti's poor recent form against English sides to just two wins from their last 15 matches, although fans of a more optimistic persuasion would point to the fact they have lost only two of the last 19 meetings with Premier League teams in Spain.

Simeone's men will be confident of extending their strong home record against an out-of-form United, with former Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero and ex-Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez among those expected to start.

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This is the first of two tough away trips for the Red Devils this week, with Michael Carrick's side also travelling to rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

You can look at that in two ways: either these games come at the worst possible time for a team low on form and confidence, or it is the perfect opportunity to change the narrative.

If United wilt in two hostile atmospheres and fail to claim a positive result, the pressure will only intensify on Carrick, whose side are 13th in the Premier League after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to draw at home to 10-man Spurs on Saturday.

Europe provided some respite with that 4-0 win over Sabah in gameweek one but this will be a much tougher test, especially with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw ruled out through injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

United's poor form means they are the underdogs against an Atletico side who will be right up for this.