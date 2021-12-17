SPITCH: Meet the new fantasy football game that lets you win real cash based on your managerial prowess

We all know the feeling; three weeks into a fantasy football season and you’ve grown tired of your team and can’t be bothered to make transfers. That’s the problem with pre-existing fantasy football games – they’re too focused on the long-term, with little incentive to stay the course.

That’s where SPITCH is different. The new fantasy football game (an official licensed product of the Bundesliga), offers players the chance to win cash prizes every week. Each match day, it’s possible to create an entirely new lineup specifically tailored for the fixtures ahead.

TRY IT NOW Download and register an account with exciting new fantasy football game SPITCH

After you have downloaded SPITCH and registered in the app and a valid team has been set up, it’s time to participate in the match day. Players can decide which type of game they want to participate in – there is a choice of free and paid game options, with the size of the prizes differing in each. Every real-life action – be it tackles, passes, goals, etc. – from the real life match day is recorded in the SPITCH app in real time, with your squad collecting corresponding points.

The players with the most points then go through to a winning zone where real dosh is up for grabs. The following match day, it’s back to the drawing board. No deductions for making multiple transfers and no players streaking ahead making the game a one-horse race.

Once registered, you'll have the chance to get out of your comfort zones and learn about different leagues. While the Premier League is playable in the app, you can also select a team of players for the Champions League, Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, Championship and others. Fed up with choosing between Watford and Everton midfielders? Mix it up and see if you can afford Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski in the same Bundesliga gameweek.

SPITCH is an online community, which allows you to set up your own leagues for your friends or play against strangers. Don’t want to play for cash? No need – keep things friendly with colleagues or mates if that feels easier. You can always participate in other game types with different groups on the side.

If you’re a fan of traditional fantasy football games, Spitch has that covered too. Opt to keep your points tally ticking over each week to create a traditional fantasy football experience with your mates, but with a host of European competitions to select from.

Register in the app now and you’ll also receive a welcome bonus, with extra benefits for recommending a friend. For instance, if you deposit £8.50 today, you’ll get an extra £8.50 on top. Deposit £25.20, and Spitch will add on another £25.20 to your balance. If you refer a friend, both you and them can get £8.50 as a welcome present.

Fantasy football doesn’t have to feel like a chore – past its prime by the third week of a new season. It can be a new challenge, and a new chance to win prizes, every single week. What are you waiting for? Download and register an account with SPITCH – a genuine game changer in the fantasy football world.