FPL: How to make a fast start in Fantasy Premier League 2025-26 with early points

If football is the beautiful game, Fantasy Premier League is a funny, old game. FPL managers can make countless changes to their squad throughout the summer, spending endless hours of free time (and probably a fair bit of our workday, too) preparing for mid-August.

After reading all the relevant hints and tips threads, poring over the stats for under-appreciated players and assessing the early-season schedule more carefully than the teams themselves, you score 35 points in Gameweek 1 (GW1) and find yourself ranked in the mid-seven millions. Just like that, you're contemplating a GW2 wildcard. Don't do it. Just don't do it. Trust the process.

Instead of struggling uphill, it's helpful to set some goals before the season starts to help you get off to the best possible start in FPL. Does that sound like something you'd be interested in?

How to get Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points early in the season

1. Study now

It's all in the detail for FPL and football managers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only 100,000-or-so managers will be happy with their GW1 rank, and a fair few of those are the type who create a new profile every week just so they can make the best squad possible. Some would call that cheating.

Put the time in ahead of the new season for rewards come springtime and be sure not to lose focus simply because a few teams in your mini-leagues have made a stronger start. It's a marathon, not a sprint. A score of 60 points or better in each of the opening three weeks might not have you at the summit of the rankings, but over the course of a season an average score of 68 points would net you 2,600 and a run at the overall title.

2. Use your full squad and your full budget

A full squad is necessary in FPL (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty of managers keep a couple million in the bank to ensure early price rises don't limit future transfer options. To achieve this, cheap bench players with high ownership are an FPL staple for many, with managers stockpiling them hoping to capitalise on a price rise.

Savvy managers will avoid this trap and stack their full squad, not just their starting XI, with players who can produce FPL points week in, week out. Particularly in a season with a busy international calendar managers should aim to insure against 0s in your lineup. In this scenario, bench points can prove especially useful.

Keeping a balanced squad where you spend your full budget will help you in the first three weeks and with your transfers after the first international break.

3. Follow the trends and the stats

If Mo Salah has over 50 per cent ownership and is delivering points like he managed last season, he's probably a price worth paying to keep pace with your rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest owned players in FPL are that for a reason. The likelihood is, most managers aren't going to have a completely different team to those around them in the rankings.

Following the stats to help find under-appreciated players with upside, though, is pretty important, too. It's a strategy you're welcome to try, but you can't rely solely on Mo Salah if 80 per cent of managers have him.

These are called 'differentials' and owning a few of them helps 'differentiate' your team from rival managers.

Once upon a time, former Everton striker and social media tormenter Neal Maupay was a good example of this. The ex-Brighton striker had 70 appearances (59 starts) in the two seasons prior, with 2020/21 seeing him 13th in the Premier League for Expected Goals (13 xG) – and he massively under-performed, scoring only eight times.

But a new season can see stars hit the ground running to repay the faith. Maupay managed four goals in his first six games that particular campaign.

4. Captain Sensible

Which defence faces Haaland first? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing it safe with the captaincy in the early weeks is usually the smart move.

Find the right player, give him the armband and watch the points roll in - don't worry if lots of other managers have done the same, it means you're probably on the right track. Proven points scorers, particularly those in established teams against the lesser sides are the only players you should be considering.

Over the years, we've suggested handing the armband to Mo Salah for Liverpool's opening trip to Norwich (one goal; two assists) or Bruno Fernandes against Leeds, the season that the Portuguese netted a hat-trick (Marcelo Bielsa's side had the highest Expected Goals Against (xGA) away from home during 2020/21). Nil points for originality but the points were obvious, in hindsight.

Who are the promoted sides facing first this time around?

Don't just pick the players you think are going to have good seasons, as tempting as that is. You're not picking a team to win you points in three months: analyse the fixtures, who might start the season slowly and take it from there.

